Lorraine Kelly has spoken out against Covid-19 ruleb reakers, as fellow ITV star Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper continues to battle the virus.

Lorraine revealed she has been left “upset” by “crazy theorists” and those who continue to break Covid-19 restrictions after seeing the full toll the pandemic has taken upon Kate Garraway and her family.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Lorraine revealed: “When I interviewed Kate she was able to come to the studios because we’re all in a bubble at work.

“But we were talking about Derek and I just wanted to give her a big cuddle.”

Lorraine went on to discuss the seriousness of the current situation and how seeing the impact the pandemic has had upon her ITV co-star and friend, this has become even clearer.

“Because of what happened to her, it brought it home to all of us at work just how serious this is,” Lorraine said to OK! Magazine. “That’s why I get so upset when I see people having raves and not wearing their masks, and all of these crazy theorists who say the pandemic’s not a real thing.”

She also praised Kate’s strength throughout this terrible time, stating: “My friend’s husband has been in hospital since March.”

“We’ve known each other for years and I’ve always really liked her because, obviously, she’s lovely, but she is also a steel magnolia. She’s been incredible.”

“She says she’s not doing anything that anybody else wouldn’t do but I’m not so sure about that. I think she’s remarkable.”

“And, of course, she says she’s got to keep going for the kids. That’s the most important thing but it’s been hard. She’s amazing,” Lorraine declared.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March last year. The virus had a huge impact on his body and Derek remains in intensive care.

He has not been home since he was admitted to hospital 11 months ago. Kate and the couple’s children were able to visit Derek over Christmas, though due to the UK’s third lockdown, they have not seen him since.

Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain, Kate revealed that: “He’s back in a situation now looking at strangers in masks, I think that’s a situation for everybody whose got someone they love in hospital at the moment it’s not unique to him.”

“It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes. When you’re someone like him who is dealing with unconsciousness problems and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear that it’s not helpful.”