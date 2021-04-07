We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has reportedly taken on husband Derek’s business as he remains critically ill in hospital.

Kate’s husband Derek has been in hospital for over a year now after falling ill with Covid-19 in March 2020.

The virus took a huge toll on Derek’s organs and he has been in intensive care ever since, drifting in and out of consciousness and becoming weak after losing eight stone in weight.

With Derek unable to take on his work responsibilities, Kate, who recently opened up on the moment she was told Derek may be dead, has now been given control of his business so that she can make decisions about his finances without his permission.

According to documents filed to Companies House, Kate’s name is now officially on the firm’s books as of 26 February 2021.

It comes after Kate revealed that she was facing struggles that came with not having access to Derek’s business affairs.

“One of the practical problems – which a lot of people would’ve experienced if they’ve got the absence of someone in their life – like many things the car is entirely in Derek’s name, the insurance is in Derek’s name, a lot of our bank accounts,” Kate previously said on Good Morning Britain.

“There are a lot of financial goings that I’ve talked to you both about going on, which is making life very complicated because I can’t get access to things.

“Because legally, I haven’t got power of attorney. And all this other stuff that goes on when you’re dealing with a situation where someone’s been sick for a long time.”

Kate also spoke out on whether she will have to quit her TV work to be a full-time carer for Derek when he eventually leaves hospital.

“I don’t think I ever really saw it as giving up work. I saw it was, ‘Right, I’m going to have to rethink my future.’ This is what anyone who is facing a long-term, impacted illness is going through and that’s going to mean altering my life,” she told her GMB co-host Ben Shephard.

“Actually, the reality is ITV and Global Radio, everyone has been so supportive and to be honest, being here has kept me sane. It’s a slice of normal and a slice of [life] before.

“Even though I think I have all of the answers, Derek doesn’t need me. What Derek needs is speciality medical support. They need expertise and I’m not an expert.”