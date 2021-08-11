We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed her fresh heartache and guilt over admitting she has 'failed' her children after 'challenging' months.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, with her husband Derek Draper, has been juggling work with parenting and checking on her husband’s condition.

Derek was admitted to hospital in March last year after contracting Coronavirus and after more than 12 months in hospital battling the deadly virus, he returned home to have round-the-clock care and be with his family.

He showed signs of response, as Kate revealed the sweet thing he told her as she left for work.

But his condition is still concerning and Kate is worried her children’s schoolwork has suffered.

Speaking to Ben Shepphard on the ITV daytime show, she said, “I know that I have frankly failed my children in supporting them with homeschooling.”

Kate’s comments come as millions of youngsters collected their A-level results yesterday, with millions more expected to pick up their GCSE results tomorrow (12th August).

And Kate admits she struggled to try to help them while she was worrying about Derek.

She added, “I know I had a very specific set of circumstances going on for the bulk of the time, but I found it very difficult to get online and help them work their way through the system. It was very, very challenging.”

And even though Derek is home, there are still concerns about his recovery after Kate was warned that if he fails to show progress two years after contracting Covid then it’s unlikely that he will ever recover.

“He’s very up and down, we’re certainly not a long way out of the woods,” she said.

And despite the unexpected heartache they’ve experienced through this covid battle that has gripped them, their bond is stronger than ever as being with the family at home is helping his recovery from long Covid.

Kate added, “Definitely having the family around, having the children around has provided stimulation and I think the problem is you latch on to the positives, which is good because you have to, but there’s absolutely no doubt that there are huge challenges ahead.”

Since lockdown restrictions have eased, Kate has enjoyed spending time with the children, being able to take them to do something other than schoolwork by seeing a magic show at the theatre.