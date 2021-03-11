Kate Garraway stands by Piers Morgan after GMB exit saying their ‘friendship will go on’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway is standing by her former Good Morning Britain colleague Piers Morgan after he left the show following backlash over his comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview.

It was confirmed this week that Piers had quit the show after he shared his controversial opinions on Meghan Markle’s comments during her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah.

Speaking about Meghan opening up on her suicidal feelings and claiming that she was not given help after reaching out to The Firm, Piers said, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

“It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I wasn’t in her mind and that’s for her to say,” he later added.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly… that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.”

TV watchdog Ofcom received over 40,000 complaints from viewers, while mental health charities stepped forward to condemn Piers’ words.

It’s also understood that even Meghan lodged a formed complaint to ITV.

After quitting the show, Piers took to social media to stand by his comments, penning, ‘On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

‘I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, that’s OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.’

Now, Piers’ GMB co-star Kate Garraway has insisted that their friendship will go on, showing her support live on the show today .

Ben Shephard recalled how Piers had been “very supportive” during Kate’s husband Derek’s Covid battle.

Video of the Week

“That’s the thing about Piers, he’s very passionate,” Kate replied.

“He does fly kites and have debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity. He always believes in what he says.

“He’s left, decided to quit and as he put it himself fall on his sword of free speech.

“I’ve known him a long time before he started work on this show. Our friendship will go on.”