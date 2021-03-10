Meghan Markle lodged a ‘formal ITV complaint’ after Piers Morgan’s comments

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle reportedly lodged a formal ITV complaint after Piers Morgan made controversial comments about her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers insisted he didn’t “believe a word she said” after Meghan spoke out about her struggles in facing royal life and suicidal feelings she suffered with when she was pregnant.

Piers came under fire from Good Morning Britain viewers, royal fans and mental health charities when he reacted to the explosive interview and has since quit the show.

During Meghan and Harry’s chat with Oprah, the couple opened up about their rocky time in the royal spotlight, before stepping back from the family and moving to their new home in LA.

Meghan, who is pregnant with a baby girl, also alleged that a member of the royal family made a racist comment about baby Archie’s skin tone before he was born, with Oprah confirming it was not the Queen or Prince Philip.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.

Meghan also opened up about suicidal feelings that she battled during her first pregnancy, telling Oprah she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

Responding to the claims made in the interview, Piers questioned the truth behind Meghan’s reports that she had tried and failed to seek help from The Firm.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Piers said.

“It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I wasn’t in her mind and that’s for her to say,” he later added.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly… that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.”

It’s now being reported that Meghan lodged an official complaint to ITV following Piers’ remarks.

According to The Guardian, an official complaint was lodged on behalf of the duchess after Piers’ comments were broadcast on ITV.

It’s also been said that ITV have ‘refused to deny’ that a complaint was made by Meghan.