Kate Garraway has spoken out during a discussion about the proposed NHS pay rise to praise the nurses who she described as having “saved” her husband Derek Draper’s life.

The ITV daytime star has been open about Derek’s ongoing health battle since he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms last March. He was placed in an induced coma for several months and the virus has had a devastating impact on the former political advisor’s body. Throughout this difficult time, Kate has balanced caring for their children, Darcey and Billy, with supporting him and hosting Good Morning Britain.

After many months, the family were delighted to welcome Derek home earlier this year. Though Kate has recently given a heartbreaking update on his health, revealing he “can’t move” as his recovery continues.

Now the Good Morning Britain presenter has opened up on the ITV show, praising the life-saving efforts of the nurses who have treated Derek.

“The problem is, and nobody could be more desperate for nurses to be rewarded than me,” the host reportedly told Pat Cullen from Royal College of Nurses.

“Nurses, I think, saved Derek’s life and are still very involved in keeping him alive because it’s the nursing care – as well of course as the brilliant doctors – but that care during those critical days and months made all the difference.”

Since returning home, Derek is understood to be receiving 24 hour care and Kate has had their house modified to suit his needs.

Asked further about her thoughts regarding pay rises, Kate shared, “If it was up to me you couldn’t pay them enough. It’s absolutely extraordinary what all members of the NHS did, but nurses particularly.”

She continued, “It’s actually the detail in a critical situation like that with a virus that nobody knew at the point when Derek got sick, the impact it was going to have. The detail of blood pressure and cell count, a lot of that is all passed to the nurses…and it’s getting that right that makes all the difference.”

“I can’t say enough, of course they should get more. But it is also difficult job for a government to work out how to balance and go forward”, the GMB presenter added.

This comes as Kate recently shared an emotional post after taking a new heartbreaking step in Derek’s recovery. The popular presenter revealed that she, Darcey and Billy had enjoyed a holiday to Cornwall for half-term, leaving Derek at home with family.

This was no doubt a bittersweet experience for Kate and the children, who likely looked forward to reuniting with Derek upon their return.