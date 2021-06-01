We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has shared her incredibly special baby news with fans as she confirms her new family arrival by uploading an adorable photo of her new newphew.

Taking to Instagram to share her happy news, Katie uploaded a snap of the baby in hospital with his hospital band on his arm and captioned it, ‘So proud of my sister @sophie_pricey and Harry unfortunately I wasn’t able to be at the hospital because of covid but were with them all the way through!’

She also revealed the traditional baby name the couple had given him and welcomed them to the parent’s club, she added, ‘I love you sophie and Harry and my gorgeous nephew Albert ❤️ welcome to the parent world and lack of sleep 🤣🤣🤣🤣.’

He was born on 29th May and Sophie shared that she had arrived home on 31st May with her newborn. She uploaded a snap of him at home and captioned it, ‘We’re finally home..Harry, me and our little Albert.’

And Katie Price, who has five children, Harvey, 19, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett seven, and Bunny six, is set to be cousins with the little one. Princess, wrote, ‘My gorgeous cousin’ alongside a red heart emoji.

And even Katie’s ex Kieran Hayler, who is also expecting a baby boy with fiancée Michelle Penticost after they held a gender reveal party at the weekend, commented on Sophie’s post with a simple blue and red love heart emoji.

Sophie, who shared snaps of her ultrasound scan back in November, revealed she was due to give birth in May and she just hit the month her baby was due.

Sophie also previously shared a sweet snap of her with her big sister and their mum Amy, who is battling lung disease and doesn’t have long to live.

Amy 69, was first diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2017 when doctors warned she could have as little as two and five years left to live. The condition causes scarring on the lungs, which makes it hard for the body to take in oxygen, and gets worse over time.