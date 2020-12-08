We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley is facing an internal inquiry after she broke coronavirus restrictions during a celebration for her 60th birthday.

The TV host took to social media to apologise yesterday, explaining that she suffered an ‘error of judgement’ and ‘inadvertently broke the rules’ when she was out to celebrate her birthday at the weekend at a ‘Covid compliant’ restaurant.

Kay had been waiting for a taxi home when she decided to enter another restaurant that she wasn’t dining in, in order to use the toilet and has since said sorry for her actions.

‘I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgement,’ Kay wrote on Twitter.

‘On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

‘I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise,’ she explained.

It’s now been confirmed by Sky News that an inquiry into the incident will be held, revealing a “small number” of staff were involved.

According to the Guardian, a Sky News spokesperson said,“We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.

“We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.

“Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone.

“An internal process is under way to review the conduct of the people involved.”