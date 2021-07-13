We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Kay Burley and why isn’t she on Sky News this morning?

Kay Burley has been notably missing from presenting her breakfast show on Sky News and viewers have started asking where she is.

The 60-year-old broadcaster recently returned to the channel following a six-month suspension over breaking Covid rules for which she later apologised. But just over a month later, she hasn’t been seen on the show for a few days now.

We look at why the TV host is not on-air and where she might be…

Where is Kay Burley?

Kay Burley appears to be taking her annual break from presenting Sky News. Last week she shared a snap of herself relaxing in a jacuzzi with her followers on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Couple of weeks away. See you for Freedom Day.’

This post appears to confirm that viewers can expect the star to return to her morning hosting duties on 19th July, when PM Boris Johnson lifts the remaining lockdown restrictions, for what has been dubbed ‘Freedom Day’.

Despite taking some time off, Kay has still been active on social media. Sharing posts and tweets with her followers, which is possibly why some are wondering why she isn’t on-air.

Why isn’t Kay Burley on Sky News?

Kay Burley isn’t on Sky News for the next couple of weeks as she is on annual leave. The presenter told her Instagram followers that she would see them for Freedom Day on 19th July.

But her fans on Twitter are still wondering where the star is after not seeing her on their screens for several days. Kay has been at Sky News since it launched in 1989 but only started presenting the news in 2018.

One fan asked, ‘@skynews @skynewsniall @KayBurley No offense to Niall who’s great, but will we see Kay Burley in the Kay Burley Show at some point?’

And a second added, ‘@SkyNews Could you please explain why the morning show is still called “Kay Burley” when she’s not around? Neil Patterson does a good job – you should have some faith in him and change the name of the programme…’

Who has replaced Kay Burley?

Sarah-Jane Mee stood in for Kay Burley on Monday, 12th July, show, and one viewer was happy to see the host presenting. They tweeted, ‘@SkyNews good to see @skysarahjane back on news this morning…’

Meanwhile, Niall Paterson stood in for Kay today (Tuesday, 13th July), and some viewers called for him to be acknowledged in the studio background – particularly when Kay is off.