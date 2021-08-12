We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kim Kardashian has opened up on the heartbreakingly brutal comparisons made between her and Kate Middleton when they were both pregnant.

The iconic reality star recently revealed that being likened to Kate Middleton whilst pregnant at the same time as her “killed her self-esteem”.

The billionaire businesswoman and TV star, first confirmed she was having her and Kanye West’s first child, daughter North, in October 2012. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced they were expecting their first son, Prince George, in December of that year.

During an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim recalled being cruelly compared to Duchess Catherine in the media, throughout their pregnancies.

The SKIMS mogul said, “It was really, really crazy.

“They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale’.”

During her pregnancy, Kim was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which caused swelling in her feet and face, as she explained, “It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.

“But I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared that due to her numerous pregnancy complications, she had to have her last two children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

As the podcast interview continued, the fashion icon acknowledged her ex husband Kanye West for helping her to care less about what others think.

Rounding off the interview Kim added, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, you have one life and you’re living it for you.

“That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”