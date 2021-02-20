Kim Kardashian ‘files for divorce’ from Kanye West

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After weeks of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West – according to TMZ.

For weeks, all anybody has been asking is: Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced? And now it seems we have an answer.

American news outlet, TMZ, has reportedly obtained the divorce papers. And a spokesperson for Kim Kardashian later confirmed the news to ABC News.

The couple have called time on their seven-year marriage, with Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star Kim asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children.

Kim drafted in celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to begin “settlement talks”.

The discussions are said to be as “amicable” as a divorce can be, with neither party contesting their prenup or custody plans for the children. They are said to be committed to co-parenting.

This will be Kim’s third divorce, having previously split from ex-husbands Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

Kim and Kanye’s separation will bring to an end one of the most famous unions in showbiz history. But, despite their romance starting off as a fairytale, things have been rocky for a while, with Kanye having been open about his battle with bipolar and airing their issues in public.

It is thought the couple – who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm – have been living separate lives for a while, and didn’t even spend the festive season together. With Kim spending it in LA and Kanye heading to Wyoming.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a source revealed.

“Kim is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is,” E! News reported.

It’s unclear whether the divorce will be played out on TV, after the Kardashian clan confirmed that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in 2021 after 13 years of filming the world’s most well-known family’s life.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

‘This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,’ Kim penned on social media when the shock announcement was made.