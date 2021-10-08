Is Kylie Minogue in a relationship and who is her boyfriend?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Kylie Minogue in a relationship and does she have a man that she just can’t get out of her head? We reveal all.

Though she may be leaving us Brits to return to her sunnier native home, we fans can’t help but love Kylie Minogue. And whilst her career has experienced hit after hit, her love life has certainly received just as much attention by the global press.

The pop princess was previously engaged to Joshua Sasse which ended painfully in 2017. But fans are convinced Kylie’s found ‘The One’ in her new handsome beau.

Is Kylie Minogue in a relationship?

Yes, Kylie Minogue is in a relationship with boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The 53-year-old pop princess and Paul, 46, have been together for three years. And the two were introduced to each other via mutual friends in February 2018.

“One day, we went to the bar and my friend said, ‘Right, I’m calling him now’,” she said in an interview with You magazine. “Two minutes later, Paul was on his way. I wasn’t looking glamorous; I was in a T-shirt and denims. He came and we talked, drank wine, laughed and got on.

“What I wanted was a good guy and he was a good guy,” she added. “We swapped numbers, went on a date. And that was it.”

Three months later, Paul joined Kylie at her big 50th birthday party on May 27, 2018. It was held at the famous London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse.

It was here that Kylie confirmed their relationship, sharing a cute snap of the two kissing at the party on her Instagram.

The two continued to make it work in 2021, despite being in different countries during the pandemic.

The pop star flew back to Australia last December and was forced to stay put when Melbourne went into lockdown over growing cases. Paul remained in the UK and during this time the two were unable to see each other.

It seems her extended stay in Oz may have influenced her decision to move back to Australia after 30 years in the UK.

The 53-year-old was quizzed about what this meant for her relationship with Paul on Australian radio programme The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Host Kyle asked asked if she plans to ‘keep the boyfriend’ despite moving back, to which Kylie replied “Oh yeah!”

“We’re making it up [as we go],” she added. “We don’t know what the future holds.”

Who is Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend, Paul Solomons?

Paul Solomons is creative director at British GQ and GQ style magazine. It’s a position he has held since 2001.

The 46-year-old hails from Caerphilly, South Wales. And it was here in his hometown, working as a night shift worker at a specialist printer, that he first developed his love for design and magazines.

“My job was to open boxes of inserts and feed them through the printers. It was then, though I didn’t quite understand how they worked, that I fell in love with magazines – Arena, especially,” Paul told InPublishing in 2015. “And when, every now and then, one of the art directors came to look around the factory, I thought: one day I’m going to be like them.”

Paul went on to secure a job at Marie Claire, before going on to GQ. And is now the director of his own company Paul Solomons Design LTD.

He’s also won a fair few awards for his work; including Digital Art Director Of The Year at the BSME Awards and Designer of the Year at the Digital Magazine Awards – both in 2015.

Did Kylie Minogue get married?

No Kylie Minogue is not married. However there were rumours this year that Kylie and Paul were engaged.

Paul’s stepmother Gloria Solomons confirmed to the Daily Mail that the two were engaged, after actress Billie Piper called Paul the singer’s “fiancé” in an interview with ELLE magazine in February 2021.

“She’s very nice I’m thrilled they’re engaged,” Gloria told the paper. “It’s very exciting. But, I’m sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I’ve been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more.”

However, Kylie herself shortly quashed the rumours with a tweet confirming they weren’t engaged.

“Paul is [sparkling heart emoji]. We are [smiling face with hearts emoji] but not [ring emoji]. You are all [clapping hands emoji] and we [heart emoji] you,” she tweeted.

Kylie Minogue relationships: over the years

The Australian pop princess has been lucky, lucky, lucky to have dated a few handsome and very famous men over the years:

1984 – 1989: Jason Donovan

She was the Charlene to his Scott in the hit Australian soap Neighbours between 1986 and 1988. And the onscreen couple, then dubbed “TV’s Romeo and Juliet” were such a hit that over 20 million viewers in the UK tuned in to watch their wedding episode.

Romance seemed to blossom off camera too, with Kylie and Jason going on to date for five years in the 1980s. The two even collaborated together on a duet for Jason’s debut album Ten Good Reasons. And the now infamous song Especially For You went straight to number 1 in the UK, Ireland, Greece and Belgium.

Sadly the two Ozzie icons called it off in 1989, but have remained on good terms even today.

1989 – 1991: Michael Hutchence

Kylie went on to date INXS frontman Michael Hutchence for two years in the nighties.

“Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it,” said Minogue in the Mystify documentary about his life. “As his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well. If you’re a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world.”

The two remained friends until Michael’s suicide in 1997.

1991: Lenny Kravitz

Kylie was also in a relationship with US singer songwriter Lenny Kravitz for a year in 1991.

1996 – 1998: Stephane Sednaoui

The pop princess later found love with French actor, director and photographer Stephane Sednaoui.

The two dated for around two years, though not much is known about their relationship together.

2000 – 2003: James Gooding

Kylie met model James backstage at the Brit Awards in March 2000 and were together for three years.

During their relationship, there were rumours that bad boy James had been unfaithful with Sophie Dahl and Martine McCutcheon.

Kylie later confessed: “I was madly in love with James from the beginning but it all went so badly wrong. He couldn’t live without sniffing a line of cocaine or drinking heavily.”

2003 – 2007: Olivier Martinez

Oliver Martinez was a huge support to Kylie during their relationship between 2003 and 2007.

In 2005, Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer. Though she went on to receive the all-clear in 2006. It later emerged that Kylie blamed her cancer for taking away her plans to have a family.

Whilst the two enjoyed four years together, they called it quits in 2007. And Olivier went on to marry Halle Berry in 2013 – though the two divorced later in 2016.

2008 – 2013: Andrés Velencoso

Kylie Minogue was in a relationship for 5 years with Andres, who she met whilst filming an advert for her perfume in 2008.

Fans went wild when Kylie admitted in an interview in 2012: “He’s the one. Sound the alarm.”

Yet sadly their busy work schedules was cited as the reason to their breakup a year later.

“It was an amicable separation. He’s the nicest guy, the coolest guy,” she told the Express at the time.

2015 – 2017: Joshua Sasse

Previous beau Joshua Sasse charmed Kylie on set of the US programme Galavant in the summer of 2015.

The two hit it off and became engaged less than a year later – despite Joshua being 19 years her junior.

The happily engaged couple later announced that would not wed until Australia legalised same-sex marriage.

The law passed in December 2017, but sadly Kylie and Joshua had parted ways earlier in February that year.

Kylie’s split from ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse left her feeling “broken”, especially following allegations of cheating on his part.

2018 – present: Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue is currently in a relationship with Paul Solomons. And the two seem rather smitten so far.