Kylie and Jason are re-releasing Especially For You ahead of Neighbours final episode

Kylie Minogue (opens in new tab) and Jason Donovan re-release Especially For You to mark the final episode (opens in new tab) of Neighbours ahead of their return to the soap (opens in new tab) this month.

Neighbours is being axed (opens in new tab), 37 years after the popular soap first hit screens.

The pop duo shot to the top of the charts back in 1988 when they teamed up musically to release the duet single following their on-screen success as Scott and Charlene in Australian soap Neighbours.

The pair, who at the time were a couple in real-life too, quit the popular soap to focus on their own music careers and the single was released as part of Jason's debut album Ten Good Reasons and was his first number one selling single - which sold over a million copies.

Kylie and Jason - who have since had successful solo careers since their rise to fame on the show - are looking to return to the number one spot once more as they reunite to bid farewell to Neighbours.

Kylie shared the exciting nostalgic news with her fans on Twitter when she tweeted, "Now we ARE back together on ‘Neighbours’, a limited run of ‘Especially for You (opens in new tab)’ with @JDonOfficial will be available on vinyl and cassette on 5th August to bring back more 80s memories!!”

Now we ARE back together on @neighbours, a limited run of ‘Especially For You’ with @JDonOfficial will be available on vinyl and cassette on 5th August to bring back more 80s memories!! 🤍 https://t.co/4OhI7HirAD pic.twitter.com/B8z2cG19TiJuly 14, 2022 See more

And fans wondering when are Kylie and Jason are returning to Neighbours? (opens in new tab) can't wait for the re-release.

One fan tweeted, "That's fantastic news Kylie I have still got my original vinyls copies 7" & 12" from the 80s and the original CD single version too absolutely love this incredible duet with @JDonOfficial."

Another supporter put, "Omg I’ve still got my original 7” vinyl from its original release but I’m off to pre order this limited 7”vinyl and White Cassette now let’s get this back to number 1."

And a third life-long fan added, "Childhood memories bless One beautiful classic I still hold to very close to my heart. A fantastic duet of the 80s with two incredible legends, I'll be ordering this collection now Thank-you so much Kylie. @kylieminogue."

In real-life Jason is married to Angela Malloch and has three children, Jemma, 22, Molly, 11, and son Zac, 21.

Jason's daughter Jemma followed in his footsteps landing a role on the soap.

And Kylie is dating Paul Solomons but he previously revealed why she won't have children in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Reminiscing about what was to become a huge pop moment when the single first released, Pete Waterman told OfficialCharts.com, "This was one of those records that nearly never made it. We mixed it – then scrapped it – started a new one with only the vocals, had 6 hours to do it all, mix it, and get it to the factory! We did it and it went on to sell over a million. Those were the days!"

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29 and the re-release of Especially For You will drop on August 5th - with the limited edition single available for pre-order now.