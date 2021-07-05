We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Kym Marsh and why isn't she on Morning Live?

BBC viewers were left wondering ‘Where is Kym Marsh and why isn’t she on Morning Live?’ after the TV presenter was notably missing from the show.

It comes after Holly Willoughby was missing from This Morning earlier this year.

The former Coronation Street actress has been the host of the new BBC daytime TV show since it launched at the end of October last year but unexpectedly, Kym was replaced by former Strictly Professional dancer Janette Manrara who stood in for the co-host.

So we look at why the star was absent…

Where is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh was missing from BBC One’s Morning Live today as she was at home self-isolating and Janette Manrara stood in for the host to present alongside Gethin Jones.

Viewers started tweeting to ask where the presenter was after they noticed she wasn’t in the studio to present her usual show. One fan wrote, ‘I hope u are ok we miss you on Morning live today hope u are ok hope to see u soon ok’.

Why isn’t Kym Marsh on Morning Live?

Kym Marsh isn’t on Morning Live as she was at home isolating after her son David tested positive for Covid. The mum-of-four, appeared on the show via video link to update her colleagues and viewers at home on her ‘nightmare’ week.

Kym explained, “Yeah, so I wasn’t well last week…I’d had a bad cold, and had two PCR tests both negative, but still was kind of coughing all over the place.

“I travelled home as always on the weekend, to be with my family, with my kids, and then over the weekend, my son has tested positive for Covid. So not great.”

Kym has daughters Emily, 24, Polly, 10, and son David, 26, and her son Archie died aged 21 weeks old after he was born prematurely.

Speaking about David’s health scare she said, “He’s okay. He’s not doing too badly. So it’s come from his girlfriend, his girlfriend is also self-isolating. She’s been really, really poorly.

“David hasn’t so far been as poorly as she has but today he said he’s aching more today and he’s coughing more as well. But up to now, he’s doing okay, so fingers crossed he’ll be alright.”

After her brief appearance, the BBC One show tweeted a clip and captioned it, ‘Sending so much love to Kym and her family!’

And viewers also sent their get well wishes. One fan wrote, ‘All the best Kym and to your family, I know what it’s like having covid had it last march so all the best to your family.’ Another agreed, ‘Aww hope your ok@msm4rsh and that David and Courtney get better soon. I get how they must be feeling I have it too.’

And a third added, ‘I hope David and Courtney get better soon. I hope you dad is doing ok. Hope you and Scott are fine.’

Kym hasn’t had much luck lately as she revealed just last month that her beloved father has incurable prostate cancer. Kym spoke about her father Dave’s condition during a special film she recorded with him for Morning Live in which she told viewers that the disease has spread to his pelvis, spine, ribs, and left leg. Her dad, who is aged 76, delayed going to the doctors due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while restrictions on wearing masks look set to be relaxed, Kym proves the deadly virus is still spreading.

But the former Hear’Say singer Kym did reveal some happy news last month after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Scott Ratcliff.

He asked her to marry him on her 44th birthday. “I’m absolutely over the moon – I can’t believe it. It’s been the best birthday surprise ever. I can’t stop smiling!” she told OK!

Kym and Scott, who is an Army Major, first started dating in July 2018 after being introduced by mutual pal Anthony Cotton.

When will Kym Marsh return to Morning Live?

Under the current self-isolation rules, Kym is expected to isolate for 10 days, and even if Kym tested negative for Covid, as she has been exposed to someone with the virus she still has to self-isolate for 10 days under the government’s rules to avoid potentially exposing others.

Depending on when her son first tested positive for Covid, Kym is likely to return to the show next week providing she tests negative on a lateral flow test and has isolated for 10 days.