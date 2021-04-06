We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Laura Whitmore shared a heartwarming mother-daughter moment on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse into life as a new parent.

The Love Island host and partner, Iain Stirling, recently revealed they had welcomed their first child into the world. And shared the first official snaps of their new bundle of joy in their family Easter posts.

The new mummy captioned the adorable picture, ‘Easter chick.’

Laura’s fans and friends flocked to her Instagram comment section to congratulate her on her wonderful arrival.

Author Natasha Grano wrote, ‘Soooo cute!!! Welcome to mummy hood! Love you.’

Laura, who married Iain in a secret lockdown ceremony last year, shared the first photo of her baby showing the little one strapped to her front.

Despite all the sweet pictures, Laura and Iain have yet to announce what they have named their daughter.

Beside the first snap of her and Iain’s little girl, Laura penned, ‘🐨 thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.’

It’s still not known exactly when Laura gave birth, but she missed her BBC Radio 5 show on Sunday when Stacey Dooley had to step in.

The flood of baby pics come after Laura recently announced that she had a “beautiful” baby shower with friends from all over the world.

The BBC presenter explained that she was unable to go ahead with her original shower plans due to the lockdown but luckily she had friends who joined her for a virtual celebration.

“It was lovely because I’m not into traditional things so I never really wanted like a hen party or the traditional hen party or the traditional baby shower,” she said.

But the Zoom call went well as Laura confirmed she was joined by loved ones from across the globe, including her friend Samantha Barry from New York, Denny from Australia and her friend Brit in LA also joined in on the call.