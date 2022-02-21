We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has shared the devastating news that her son Jamal Edwards passed away on February 20th as tributes flood in from her co-stars.

Since 2019 Brenda Edwards has been a popular panellist on hit ITV daytime show, Loose Women. During her time on the show, she’s opened up on everything from her family life to her opinions on topical issues. Last year, Brenda’s son Jamal joined her on Loose Women for a special episode, where he revealed he was inspired by his proud mum to set up music platform SB.TV.

Now Brenda has revealed the unimaginably heartbreaking news that Jamal passed away on Sunday 20th February. In a statement shared by the Loose Women Twitter account, Brenda asked for privacy as she grieves his loss, describing her son as the “centre” of her world.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she poignantly declared. “Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

Brenda went on to thank everyone for their support and love at this most heartbreaking of times and proclaimed that his “legacy lives on”.

She continued, “As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

It’s never easy to know what to say after someone dies, however, Brenda’s Loose Women colleagues found equally moving ways to pay tribute to Jamal and express their utter heartbreak for his mother and family and friends.

Posting a beautiful black-and-white photo of Jamal, Charlene White shared, “Your light shone so brightly that it touched so many of us, impacted the lives of many more, and changed the game forever. And, you are my Brenda’s son. There are no words to describe her heartbreak, our heartbreak, now that your light has gone. Sometimes life is terribly unfair.”

Her sentiment was echoed by fellow panellist Ruth Langsford, who shared a heart-warming snap of Brenda and Jamal sitting together and beaming on Loose Women.

“My heart is breaking for my friend @brendaedwardsglobal after the loss of her amazing son Jamal yesterday”, Ruth began. “I can only imagine her unbearable pain. Grief is the price we pay for love. The @loosewomen will wrap our arms around her and try to fill her with all the strength we have. My condolences and love to you my darling friend, Tanisha and all your family. RIP Jamal. X”.

Whilst Denise Welch agreed, writing simply, “My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother 😢😢😢😢”.

Entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards achieved countless amazing things throughout his career, including founding music platform SB.TV which helped launch grime music and new artists into the mainstream. SB.TV also helped artists ranging from Skepta to Ed Sheeran and Dave to get their big break and Jamal was awarded his MBE for services to music in 2014.