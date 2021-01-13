Who is Charlene White, the new Loose Women host?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women fans were left asking “Who is Charlene White?” when she was announced as the new host on the ITV chat show.

Charlene White’s arrival on Loose Women follows the shock departure of Andrea McLean and Saira Khan, who also left the show.

After Nadia Sawalha teased a new addition to the Loose Women panel, Charlene spoke out about her new job.

She said: “I’m absolutely stoked, I’ve been buzzing all this time to reveal that I’m the new anchor on Loose Woman.”

But just who is Charlene White? Here’s everything you need to know about her…

Who is Charlene White?

Charlene White, 40, is a British journalist and newsreader from Greenwich in South London. She was born on June 22, 1980.

She attended Blackheath High School in southeast London before going on to graduate from the London College of Printing. After graduating, Charlene went on to become the youngest senior journalist at the BBC, aged just twenty-two. In 2008, she joined ITN as a newscaster and, in 2014, became the first black woman to present ITV News at Ten.

Having been a guest presenter on Loose Women on various occasions – including when she was part of Loose Women’s first all-black panel with Brenda Edwards, Kelle Bryan and Judi Love – Charlene became a regular anchor on the show in January 2021.

Who is Charlene White’s partner?

Charlene is not married but she has been in a long term relationship with a man named Andy for five years. They live together in south London.

Charlene and Andy met at a friend’s party in 2015, and she previously wrote in the Guardian: “I knew from the moment I met him at a friend’s party the year before, that he was ‘the one’.”

Does Charlene White have children?

Charlene and Andy share two children, Alfie, three and Florence, one, who they live with in south London.

Charlene’s baby boy, Alfie was born in August 2017, and his sister Florence arrived in October 2019. Charlene regularly shares pictures of her family on Instagram, and she recently revealed how much Alfie and Florence had bonded during the coronavirus lockdown.

She wrote: “They love playing together, and Alfie loves being in charge and telling her off. And Florence mostly just kills herself laughing every time he has a tantrum.

“Amongst all the bad stuff… watching these two getting to know each other has been the good stuff.”

What did Charlene do before she joined Loose Women?

Loose Women is far from Charlene’s first foray into TV and it’s likely that you’ve seen the established journalist on television or heard her on the radio many times before.

Charlene has been the lead newsreader on ITV News London since 2019. She started off as a reporter on Radio 1’s Newsbeat and its sister digital station, BBC Radio 1Xtra, back in 2002.

The journalist then went on to became co-presenter on 1Xtra’s two-hour news programme TX in 2005. Since 2014, Charlene has appeared on ITV Lunchtime, Evening and Weekend News, and has been been a contributor to the Guardian.