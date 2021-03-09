We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women’s Charlene White has called out her co-star Jane Moore in a heated discussion about Meghan Markle’s son Archie following the Sussexes’ Oprah interview revelations.

Meghan recently opened up in an astonishing “tell-all” interview with talkshow host Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex claimed that a member of the royal family expressed ‘concerns’ about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born. Oprah has recently declared that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip who reportedly commented.

Meghan, who is pregnant with a baby girl, told Oprah, “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Following Meghan’s shocking claims, Loose Women’s panel discussed the interview and this revelation on Monday. This lead to a rather heated discussion between co-stars Charlene White and Jane Moore.

Jane opened the discussion, stating: “Meghan has very much said it’s her truth, or their truth. The question remains whether it’s the truth of the institution. Some of the things said in this interview are very, very serious.”

She then continued: “It’s difficult because I think there was a lot of valid points in there. But I struggle with the lack of context and how vague it was. By not being specific, you’ve condemned the entire family. And if you think about it it could have been an out and out racist comment, or it could have been someone very senior in the family.

“I think everybody watching has got someone from the older generation that sometimes says something that’s very inappropriate or maybe casually racist, not necessarily meaning it to be or understanding it is.”

“Maybe they said, ‘I wonder what colour the baby’s skin will be’,” Jane speculated.

Jane’s ITV daytime telly co-star Charlene was not of the same opinion, quickly commenting: “But that’s not what Meghan has said, she said there were concerns about the colour of their son’s skin.”

“You perhaps would be ok with casual racism,” she suggested, as Jane quickly responded: “No, no I’m not saying I’m ok with it.”

Charlene then continued: “They have chosen not to mention the person that had that conversation. There’s a very, very different reason between enquiring as to the skin colour of a child who is the product of an interracial relationship as to being ‘concerned’.”

As the debate continued, Jane then stated that she felt the “vague nature” of Meghan’s claims is “far more damaging” than naming anyone.

“We are nitpicking here. Rather than deal with that and looking within ourselves as British people, I think we need to be honest about underlying racism. I’m telling you my truth as a black woman,” Charlene powerfully responded.