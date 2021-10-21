We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan has got candid about the moment her colleague Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes lost their This Morning slot, branding it “horrendous”.

The ITV daytime star is perhaps best known for her role as a panellist on the long-running chat show for which she’s joined by colleagues that include Stacey Solomon, who has recently revealed her baby daughter’s beautiful name, Nadia Sawahla and Ruth Langsford. Until January this year, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning’s Friday show. Since then, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have taken on this highly coveted presenting slot.

And whilst Ruth and Eamonn haven’t left This Morning behind entirely and continue to host in key holidays, many fans were devastated by their departure. Now Coleen Nolan has spoken out about the moment her Loose Women co-star lost her 14-year role.

As reported by OK! magazine, Coleen was asked about Ruth’s reaction to the shocking news, to which she responded, “Yeah, it was horrendous. There’s loads I could say about the politics that goes on in our industry.”

The star went on to reflect that despite believing that it “doesn’t make sense”, sadly she felt that you “can’t fight it” when a decision like this is made.

“But you can’t fight it, you’ve just got to accept it. And that’s hard because she’s a friend who I think is brilliant,” Coleen explained. “I just want to say, ‘That decision doesn’t make sense!’ I think we’re in an industry where age and looks come into play.”

Coleen’s remarks about the “horrendous” time for Ruth and Eamonn comes as the couple didn’t return to present This Morning for October half-term this week, much to the disappointment of loyal fans. The couple had previously presented their Friday slot on the hit ITV show for over a decade.

However, speculation arose in autumn last year that the couple were to be axed after 14 years. Following this in December 2020, Alison and Dermot were finally confirmed as the new This Morning Friday hosts, with Ruth and Eamonn’s last ever Friday show as regular presenters coming later that month.

At the time, Ruth took to Instagram to share a sweet video clip of her and Eamonn sitting on the This Morning sofa as they bid farewell to viewers.

Her caption declared, ‘That’s Showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness. As we said though, we’ll be back in February…until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021 🎄❤️’.

As Ruth revealed, she and Eamonn have returned to present This Morning several times this year during holidays. Though the couple are sadly not back this half term week, fans will no doubt be hoping to see them back on their screens very soon.