We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women fans are wondering when is Stacey Solomon due and when is she getting married?

Stacey Solomon has been juggling house renovations with parenting duties but it’s the pregnancy of her fourth child – her second with fiancé Joe Swash – and her wedding being postponed that has got fans wondering when the Loose Women star is due to give birth and when she is planning to tie the knot.

When is Stacey Solomon due to give birth?

Stacey is due to give birth at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. She announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child on 2nd July – which means that she could have been 12-13 weeks pregnant.

At the time she revealed she was having a baby girl, and with nine months being the full-term pregnancy, the new arrival is expected at the end of this year or early next year.

Her pregnancy announcement post read, ‘We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.’

Stacey revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant again.

When is Stacey Solomon getting married to Joe Swash?

Stacey and Joe, 39, have decided to delay their July wedding for a date after the birth of their baby.

The couple, who have been dating for six years got engaged on Christmas Eve last year. And although Joe had previously let slip live on Loose Women that he was due to tie the knot in July the nuptials have been postponed.

He told the panel, audience and viewers at home, “Yes I do. The date is going to be the last Sunday in July.”

Joe revealed he wants “multiple” stag dos including a fishing one, and a trip to Alton Towers with his children.

Joe recently enjoyed a fishing trip with his son Harry, who he has from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Stacey recently celebrated her girly Hen weekend at a cottage in Lincoln with her sister and her closest friends.

Stacey has planned to get married in the garden at their new family home ‘Pickle Cottage’.

She previously revealed, “Now we’re here, we’d actually like to get married in the garden. We’re trying to see if we can do that. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get a licence and stuff.”

She continued, “The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment. It’s all just come at once, so many of these things have been in the planning for years.

“I feel so lucky, privileged, and grateful and I just think you have to take any opportunity when it comes.”

You can watch Joe Swash give away their original wedding date in the clip below…

When asked for an update on her wedding plans, Stacey confirmed, “I think we’re just going to move it back a few months because both of said we’d be gutted if we were looking back at the pictures and all of our children weren’t there.”

All that’s needed is the arrival of her unborn baby for the next milestone to be made with Stacey becoming Mrs Swash.

But with the last Sunday in July coming up this weekend – all eyes will be on Stacey’s Instagram to see whether they do say I Do and stick with their original date, hoping they’ve managed to throw people off or wait as confirmed in plan B.