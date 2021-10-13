Stacey Solomon reveals baby daughter’s beautiful name

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has finally announced the name of her and Joe Swash’s newborn daughter on Instagram.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first daughter together on the 6th of October and shared a dramatic home birth video to Instagram. Now the couple has announced her lovely, unique name.

The couple confirmed to fans that they had welcomed a little girl on Stacey’s 32nd birthday. She and Joe also share a two-year-old son, Rex, and Stacey has two older sons, Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13. Meanwhile Joe has a 14-year-old son named Harry.

Now after much anticipation, Stacey has revealed her newborn daughter’s name.

What is Stacey Solomon’s baby daughter called?

Stacey shared an Instagram photo of the newborn lying next to a single pink rose and captioned the post with, ‘🌹Rose🌹 Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. ♥️ Our beautiful flower – Our precious jewel – who is ever loved.

‘It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose 🥺🌹 We feel so so lucky to have you here…’

Stacey also admitted in her story that they were struggling to decide on a name, so when all the boys went to school, she and Joe spent the day flicking through baby name books before deciding on the name Rose.

Fans and famous friends were thrilled to hear the news and flooded the comment section with kind words.

Ine fan wrote, ‘And her initials almost spell her name too 🥺😍’

Another commented, ‘Oh my gosh what a lovely name.’

Stacey announced that she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child in June, and left chat show Loose Women before her due date. The birth of baby Rose saw Stacey have a dramatic home birth after she went to the hospital with contractions but returned home again.

The couple documented the whole birth journey, showing Stacey using gas and air and finally, sharing the whole family cuddling the new addition to the family.