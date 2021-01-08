We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lorraine Pascale has revealed she’s engaged to boyfriend Dennis O’Brien after he surprised her with a lockdown proposal.

The television chef and former model delightedly announced the engagement news during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women on Thursday. Holding her hand up to the camera at one point, she showed off her beautiful engagement ring.

Discussing the moment that her boyfriend proposed, she revealed it happened on his birthday.

She said, ‘The lucky man is Dennis O’Brien, he is amazing, we’ve been together for three years.’

Lorraine went on to explain that, “It was during the second lockdown and it was actually on his birthday, it was just when the restaurants were opening, and they were delaying their opening and we’d sat in the restaurant, just he and I while they were testing recipes and he proposed and I cried for ten minutes before I said yes, I cried and cried and cried.”

Is Lorraine Pascale married?

Prior to this exciting engagement, Lorraine was married to musician Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill. The couple had a daughter Ella. They reportedly separated in 2000 and subsequently divorced.

Ella Balinska is an actor and appeared in the Charlie’s Angels 2019 reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott.

Meanwhile, Lorraine started her own career as a model. According to Mail Online, the star was scouted by the agent who scouted Naomi Campbell and Lorraine achieved recognition as the first black British model to appear on the cover of American Elle.

After modelling, Lorraine went on to take a diploma cookery course at Leith’s School of Food and Wine in 2005.

She shot to fame with television viewers on BBC’s Baking Made Easy in 2011. Her successful career in television cookery continued from there.

What does Lorraine Pascale do now?

And that’s not all as the multi-talented Lorraine declares on her website,‘I am also a speaker, author and emotional wellness advocate’.

The star regularly shares inspirational posts with her thousands of Instagram followers.

As reported by Mail Online, on Thursday’s show, Lorraine spoke about how she is doing a master’s degree in Psychology and a doctorate.

She supposedly told the panel, “I’ve been through so much nonsense in my life I wanted to put it to good use. if you find real meaning to it, it can be healing”.

We wish Lorraine and her fiancé congratulations on their engagement!