Lorraine Pascale has married her fiancé Dennis O’Brien following their lockdown proposal, with her daughter Ella Balinska giving her away on the big day.

The TV chef and former model married Dennis on Saturday in Chelsea Old Town Hall, after announcing their engagement back in January.

Lorraine shared the good news on Instagram, where she posted a black and white snapshot of her and Dennis, in which she can be seen wearing a short, off-the-shoulder wedding dress, while surrounded by a select few loved ones, due to ongoing lockdown wedding rules.

Captioning the gorgeous snap of her and her new husband, Lorraine penned, ‘Mr and Mrs O’Brien,’ alongside a ring emoji.

The newlywed shared a second set of photos of coming down the aisle with her 24-year-old daughter, Ella, paired with a sweet caption that read, ‘My powerhouse of a daughter gave me away! @ellabalinska you continue to inspire me every day- I love your kindness, your strength, your positive outlook and so much more!!! Thank you for being you! Thank you for all you do!’

Ella was quick to reply back, adding, ‘I love you so much. I love you. I love you. I love you.’

The former Casualty star also congratulated the happy couple in her own post on her mother’s wedding.

She penned, “Congratulations Mumma & Dennis. Gave my mum away and found my forever family 26.06.21.”

Lorraine has a long and successful career as a host of cooking series, including the BBC’s ‘Baking Made Easy’.

She’s also the face of ‘Lorraine’s Fast, Fresh & Easy Food,’ ‘Lorraine Pascale: How to Be a Better Cook,’ and the celebrity-owned retail outlet Ella’s Bakehouse, which is named after her film star daughter.

While Ella has acclaimed a couple of her own achievements, including her role as Jane Kano in the 2019 ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot.