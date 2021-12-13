We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island 2021 sweethearts Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have confirmed their split after four months of dating.

The couple admitted they struggled to adjust to life in the public eye after rising to fame on the reality show this summer and decided to call it quits last week – with the pair now confessing they’re ‘extremely sad’ to have parted ways.

Having finished this year’s Love Island series in fourth place, Kaz and Tyler have now shared a statement to announce the sad news that they are no longer together, promising to “continue supporting each other’s careers” while thanking their devoted fans for their support.

Giving an insight into the separation, the statement read, “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.

“We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way. We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other’s careers. Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye.”

Tyler and Kaz became boyfriend and girlfriend shortly after returning to the UK from the Love Island villa in Spain, having found romance on the iconic ITV show.

Their last photo together was shared on Tyler’s Instagram back in November, leading fans to believe they had parted ways before it was officially announced.

Tyler’s absence from the Mobo Awards on December 5th was another major indicator of the split, since Kaz was spotted presenting an award alongside Capital Xtra’s DJ Abrantee.

Fans were outraged when Kaz and Tyler were snubbed during Love Island 2021’s controversial reunion episode.

They were the only finalists who weren’t brought onto the sofa to talk to host Laura Whitmore, who defended the decision by claiming that Kaz was invited onto the stage as one of fellow Islander Toby’s exes.

Following the Love Island split, former contestants Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott have announced their engagement after Luke proposed on a romantic trip to snowy Finland.

Fellow 2021 finalists Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, and winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon appear to still be going strong, sharing regular updates on their blossoming romances on social media.