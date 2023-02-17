Are Faye and Teddy still together? 2023 update on Love Island couple

Love Island fans are wondering if 2021 favourites Faye and Teddy are still together in 2023.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares certainly had a rocky relationship in the Love Island villa, but fans were pleased to see the couple defied all odds and remained together long after Love Island finished (opens in new tab). Two years on from their reality TV appearance, we've seen the pair share loved-up snaps and sweet relationship milestones on social media. But 2023 has been shrowded in split speculation. We set the record straight on whether Faye and Teddy are still together.

Whilst we've shared details of other Love Island couples still together (opens in new tab), there's been a few notable break-ups over the past few years. Love Island 2021 runner-ups Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran (opens in new tab) announced their split last year, whilst news broke of Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank's separation (opens in new tab) in late 2021.

Are Faye and Teddy still together?

No, sadly, Love Island couple Faye and Teddy have split up after almost two years together. It was Faye who confirmed their break-up via Instagram stories on February 15, 2023.

"I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways," read the statement. "Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us, I’m forever grateful."

It’s all over for #LoveIsland’s Faye Winters and Teddy Soares 💔As rumours have speculated the past months that the pair had split, Faye confirms to her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/aPhdoc9J7TFebruary 15, 2023 See more

News of their separation comes just under two weeks since Teddy shut down split rumours on social media. Speculation grew that the relationship suffered when the 29-year-old began filming SAS: Who Dares Wins (opens in new tab).

But Teddy rubbished these claims on his Instagram stories on February 4. He wrote: "Everything you have been reading in the press is false.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met," he continued. "I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time."

It's thought that the two may have parted ways before Valentine's Day this year. Faye, 27, shared a snap of herself in lingerie in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) for the occasion. The caption read: "Valentines isn’t just for couples - it’s also a time to fall in love with yourself." Some have said this was an obvious hint that the two were no longer together.

Reality star Faye also arrived at the Brit Awards 2023 (opens in new tab) solo on February 11.

Post-split, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Sun reports (opens in new tab) that Faye is "devastated" the relationship is over.

"She really hoped she and Teddy were forever, but sadly it wasn't to be," a source close to the star told the publication. "She's known deep down it was over for a while, but wasn't ready to let go. Faye's keeping her focus on their dog Bonnie and making sure she keeps busy with work."

Teddy is yet to speak out about the couple's break up.

The last time the couple were spotted together publicly was at an after party for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in December 6, 2022. The two posed for photos together at The Natural History Museum in London.

As for social media, the last time Faye posted a photo of the two together was in November 22, 2022. "It's the Sundays for me," read the caption, alongside pictures of Teddy and Faye walking with their dog Bonnie and enjoying a roast dinner.

Did Faye and Teddy move in together?

Yes, In November 2021, Faye and Teddy confirmed that they'd moved in together. Faye shared snaps of their new house on Instagram, writing: "HOME We are so lucky to be able to share this amazing journey together and with you all!"

November 2021, also saw Faye launched a new Instagram account dedicated to their new home togther called Faye_Home (opens in new tab). Boasting 210,000 followers, the page gets regularly updated with pictures of their home, alongside practical buying advice.

The last post she shared (opens in new tab) was in the build-up to Christmas 2022, showing some DIY table decoration crafts she'd made for the festive season.

Since news of the couple's split, The Sun claims that Teddy has since officially moved out of the house they share together.

Where did Faye and Teddy finish in Love Island?

Faye and Teddy came third place in the Love Island 2021 finale. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran finished second, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned the winners. Sadly all three couples have since split.

Faye was in the original line-up for Love Island 2021, whilst Teddy arrived on day 12. The two went on a date together upon Teddy's arrival and things were going well between them until Casa Amor (opens in new tab).

The sneaky Love Island producers sent a postcard to the main villa which showed Teddy kissing Casa Amor contestant Clarisse Juliette. "A picture says a thousand words," a hurt Faye declared. The reality was, however, that Teddy had only kissed Clarisse as part of a game.

Faye decided to couple up with Casa Amor boy Sam Jackson at the next recoupling, whilst a disappointed Teddy returned to the villa single. Teddy later clarified the kiss situation and the two were able to rekindle things, staying coupled up till the grand finale.

