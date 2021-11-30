We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has given birth to her second baby with husband Hugo Taylor.

Millie, 32, made the announcement to fans on her Instagram by uploading a sweet picture of herself cradling her newborn baby and revealing unique names she and Hugo have chosen for her.

She captioned the snap, ‘Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor! Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.’

The lovely news comes four months after the reality TV star first announced she was pregnant again.

The couple welcomed the arrival of their firstborn baby back in May 2020, naming their daughter Sienna Grace.

Millie has previously shared her pregnancy cooldown tips with her 1.4m followers and just three days ago she shared her last photo as a family of three.

Following the news that the former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has given birth to her second baby, friends and fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their latest arrival.

One well-wisher said, ‘Beautiful, Millie! She is divine. Rest up and enjoy the cuddles’

Another fan added, ‘Many congratulations darling. What a beautiful name!x’

And a third fan wrote, ‘My daughter is called Violet Aurelia 🥰 Congratulations!’

Meanwhile, Hugo uploaded the same sweet snap with their newborn daughter and praised his wife, he captioned it, ‘My darling Millie. Through your courage and love, you have given us another beautiful blessing of a baby daughter: welcome to the world and to our family Aurelia Violet Taylor. We love you always & forever.’