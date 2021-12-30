We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ollie Locke has shared the devastating news that his surrogate has miscarried his baby at six weeks.

The Made in Chelsea star, 34, has been trying to conceive with his husband Gareth, 31, via a surrogate and the pair have bravely documented their struggles.

But on Tuesday (December 28), Ollie confirmed the sad news on Instagram, sharing a photo of a light blue robe with ‘Baby Locke-Locke’ stitched onto it.

He wrote: “Trigger Warning. This is the last thing I want to be writing, but this is sadly a part of our journey.

“In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.

“After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined.

“Through the course of nature, at 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and had gone.”

Ollie went on to say that this “is not going to be the end of the road”, adding the couple have “some wonderful plans” as they continue on their journey to fatherhood.

The reality star went on to thank all of his followers for their support over the past few months and praised the “shining beacon of a community” who are going through a similar thing.

He continued: “As we move forward I will promise I will do everything in my power to try and bring attention to help in changing the British laws to make it easier for people desperately trying to have a family!

“The rules which haven’t been reassessed in over 30 years are wildly unfair, currently firmly against gay equality and beyond archaic. Why would any government grant equal marriage, but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and frighteningly expensive to have a family.

“I will do everything in my power to open up the conversation of a modernisation in legislation change! I love you all and let’s hope 2022 is a year that we all deserve, with such enormously loved babies brought into this world!”

Earlier this year, Ollie and Gareth – who got married in lockdown – announced their surrogacy plans on Made in Chelsea and shared they had already suffered a failed IVF attempt.

Ollie also posted a powerful statement Instagram in July, saying he hoped his openness would shine a light on the difficulties of surrogacy.

He said: “Doing surrogacy and IVF is not a straight forward thing and there are a lot of ups and downs and testing times that really make you appreciate what it means to achieve the end result of having children.

“Our heart goes out to everyone who have been through this and still going through it and hope that sharing this journey and experience will highlight how difficult and emotional the journey really is.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please reach out to The Miscarriage Association at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk or on 01924 200799.