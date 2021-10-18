We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tiffany Watson has announced her engagement to footballer boyfriend Cameron McGeehan.

The Made In Chelsea star confirmed their happy news on Instagram with a gorgeous photo from a romantic getaway to Paris.

Beside a photo of them sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in view and a sparkling ring on Tiff’s hand, she wrote, “16.10.21 My Fiancé 😭❤️🇫🇷✨

“Thank you @cameronmcgeehan for planning the best day of my life and for making me feel like the luckiest and happiest girl ever. I love you 🌹”

Tiffany’s older sister Lucy, who recently married James Dunmore in beautiful secret ceremony after getting engaged in 2020, was among the first to congratulate the couple.

Posting the image on her own Instagram account she gushed, “My little sister got engaged.”

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! ❤️❤️🥺🥺,” she added, in the comment section of Tiffany’s announcement post.

Other friends and family members were quick to show their excitement as Love Islander Zara McDermott, who is dating Tiffany’s ex Sam Thompson, commented, “Congratulations omg I am so happy for you!!!!”

Fellow MIC star Fredrik Ferrier wote, “OAAAAHHHHH WHAAAATTTTTTT ?!!? Congratsssss”

Presenter and body activist Chessie King added, “The huuuuugest congratulations angel, how special 🤍”

“Congratulations gorgeous 😍,” added former Geordie Shore cast member and Queen of the Jungle, Vicky Pattison.

Tiffany’s partner Cameron is a professional footballer who currently plays for a Belgian First Division club as a midfielder.

Early this year, the couple purchased their first home together, with plans to renovate it as a “project”.

Tiffany shared the news with her Instagram followers, saying she and Cameron, would appreciate any advice. She wrote, “We bought a flat! We have both always wanted to buy a project property to renovate so we decided to do it together.”

Tiffany continued by saying she’s also set up a special account where she’ll be keeping track of the entire process.

Meanwhile, the couple recently added to their family and introduced their adopted Golden Retriever puppy KiKi to the world.

Sharing a series of utterly adorable photos and videos of their new furry friend, Tiffany penned, “KiKi would like to say hello 👋🏻 our beautiful rescue from @manytearsrescue 🤍 We are in love with her already!!”