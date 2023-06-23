Made In Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson gives birth to her first child and he’s got a sweet music-inspired name
The reality TV star shared a sweet snap of her newborn son with husband Cameron McGeehan
Made in Chelsea's Tiffany Watson has given birth to her first child with husband Cameron McGeehan as she reveals their baby's sweet music-inspired name.
The reality TV star and her footballer husband are celebrating another relationship milestone after becoming first-time parents.
The couple got engaged in October 2021 and married in May the following year and Tiffany has shared her delight at becoming a mum.
She uploaded a snap of Cameron cradling their newborn in his arms as she sat beside him perched on the hospital bed to Instagram and captioned it to reveal his music-inspired baby name.
It read, "Jude Maximus McGeehan born 21/06/23. We love you so much."
A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson)
A photo posted by on
The gender neutral baby name Jude originates from Greek word 'praised' and it was later made popular by The Beatles' hit song Hey Jude. It also ranks at 51 in the most popular baby names of 2021.
Tiffany's sister Lucy commented, "'So proud of you! love you so much already judey boy.'
And fans have congratulated the couple on the birth, one fan wrote, "Welcome to the world Jude. Congratulations!"
Another fan put, "Congratulations lovely name"
And a third fan added, "Congrats! He gorgeous - beautiful name!!"
Just days before the birth, Tiffany shared a snap of her sat at a bar, showing off her pregnancy bump and captioned it, "Wishing this was an Aperol Spritz as she looked at the drink on the bar."
A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson)
A photo posted by on
Tiffany isn't the only Made in Chelsea star to welcome a baby, Frankie Gaff gave birth to her first child in 2021 and Oliver Proudlock welcomed his first child in 2022.
Former MIC star Millie Mackintosh is also a mum, while giving birth to her third child Binky Felstead welcomed her arrival in April and Louise Thompson had a traumatic birth with her first child.
But it's not been easy journey for Tiffany, as she previously touched on having a miscarriage, "Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey."
