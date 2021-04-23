We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marie Kondo has given birth to her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara as she shares adorable first picture of her newborn baby.

The tidying queen, who already has daughters Satsuki and Miko to husband Takumi Kawahara, announced that she had given birth on Instagram by uploading a sweet snap of newborn as her children meet their new baby brother.

It comes just a couple of months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child.

Marie, 36, captioned the snap, ‘It’s a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part – spending this special time with our little guy.’

Marie, whose bestselling book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up was turned into a Netflix series in 2019, recently shared a loved-up snap of her and her husband enjoying a rare date night before the birth.

And her followers have flooded her feed with messages since she announced that she had given birth following her pregnancy.

One fan wrote, ‘Awww congratulations! He’ll have two amazing. If sister to help guide him!’ another put ‘Congratulations! Welcome baby’ and a third joked, ‘Please do not fold and put in a drawer,’ as a nod to her incredible clothes folding techniques.

after Marie Kondo gives birth, it is not yet known whether she has chosen a popular baby name or unusual baby name for her new arrival.

Decluttering and folding expert is used to telling her 3.9million Instagram followers to get rid of anything that doesn’t “spark joy”. But Marie, shared her own little bit of joyful news back in January when she announced she was having another baby. At the time she uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and captioned it, ‘I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way.’