Mark Wright has detailed the cancer scare that led to him having a 12cm tumour removed from under his arm.

The 34-year-old former TOWIE star turned TV presenter and Heart Radio DJ, has been battling with a secret health issue and has decided to speak out about it in the hope of raising awareness around checking your body for unusual lumps and bumps.

Mark uploaded a series of photographs – the first shows his surgery scar, the second him laid in the hospital bed and the third the size of the benign tumour he had removed and explained the story behind the snaps in a lengthy caption in which he said it was a “tough call” whether or not to speak about his health.

He said, ‘One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do.

‘So here goes. I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked.

‘I saw a doctor who passed it on as “a fatty lump that doesn’t need any treatment” so I just left it.

‘After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples.’

He explained how getting a second opinion from a breast consultant led to him discovering he had a Lipoma – a benign soft tissue tumour but doctors has a ‘tiny bit of concern’ that it could turn into a Scacoma – a cancerous malignant tumour. ‘However he was not 100% either way so to be more sure I had an MRI,’ Mark added.

Mark Wright’s cancer scare comes just nine months after his beloved uncle Eddie died from Covid.

After undergoing an MRI, Mark revealed he moved on to a Sarcoma specialist as the consultant didn’t want to rule out the worst because of the speed and size of the growth.

‘This specialist saw the scans around 10 days ago and today I was in theatre having this little git removed,’ he shared.

‘His fast and incredible turnaround was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into sarcoma over time,’ Mark explained.

By sharing his story, Mark, who is married to his wife Michelle Keegan, wanted to urge fans to not ignore their health concerns.

He concluded, ‘MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it.

Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself.’

Following Mark Wright’s cancer scare, friends and fans have praised the star for being so open.

Mark’s former colleague and EXTRA TV host Mario Lopez wrote, ‘Glad you’re alright man!’

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright put, ‘Thank goodness you followed this up and all is well 🙏’

Giovanna Fletcher put, ‘So glad you’re ok. Thank you for sharing and spreading the importance of getting to know your body and getting checked out! Xxx’

One fan wrote, ‘Oh gosh Mark I’m glad you are ok. It’s better to be safe than sorry and removing it will have prevented it turning into something potentially worse 🙏🏽thanks for sharing because men do get breast cancer and may not be aware of this x’

And another fan added, ‘The problem is Mark, the majority of us aren’t in the position to pay for private specialists to fast track things like this, so they are just left! I am glad all is ok.’

Mark, who had continued to work despite his health scare, interviewed Jodie Comer as part of his radio show and you can watch a clip of it below…

