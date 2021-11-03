Mark Wright’s brother Joshua expecting first child with wife Hollie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mark Wright’s brother Joshua Wright has announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Hollie Kane Wright.

Josh, who is a Crawley FC footballer and reality star Mark’s younger brother, shared two adorable snaps of him cradling his wife’s growing baby bump, sharing the lovely baby news on Instagram.

Captioning the sweet images, Josh confirmed that Hollie is 20 weeks pregnant, penning, “I can’t wait to hold you #20down20togo

@holliekanewright.”

Hollie, who can be seen wearing a black bodysuit while holding a copy of the baby’s ultrasound scan photo, also took to social media to share the joy, writing, “Halfway to meeting you 🖤 @joshwright4444.”

The entire Wright family were quick to share their excitement for the couple as Josh and Mark’s little sister Natalya Wright commented, “Our little ray of sunshine 🤍 we can’t wait to meet you baby 🤍🤍🤍🥺🥺🥺 Thank you for the best news ever!!”

Josh’s mum, Carol Wright, who used to be a regular member of the TOWIE cast, added, “So excited to be a grandma to my first grandchild, you’re going to make the best parents ever. So excited to meet this little human. Xxx thank you for making us proud. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Josh’s sister-in-law Michelle Keegan, who is married to Mark Wright, penned, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ So exciting xx”

“Best news love you 3 so much ❤️❤️❤️,” added Josh and Mark’s older sister, Jessica.

“Absolutely fantastic can’t wait to see and cuddle my first grandchild,” chipped in Josh’s dad, also called Mark.

Fellow Essex boy and friend of the Wright family Olly Murs commented, “Wow proper buzzing for ya Josh & Hollie! Congrats to you both x 👏🏻👍🏻😚”

It comes weeks after Josh paid tribute to Hollie with a series of beautiful snaps to mark her birthday.

In a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Josh wrote, “Happy birthday best friend who happens to be my wife. My rock and support through life who I can always lean on through the good and the bad you deserve the best day n week with all the happiness and love in the world. Thank you for everything you are my world and I can’t wait for what the next year is going to bring. Happy birthday @holliekanewright love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Back in September, Mark shared a gorgeous photo of him, Josh, Jessica, Natalya and their parents all together to mark mum Carol’s birthday.

Beside the sweet family photo, Mark thanked Carol for all she does for him and his siblings, writing, “Happy birthday to the best mum on earth @carolwright1 the one that keeps all of us lot in check. Literally does anything and everything for all of us.

Have the best night ever with dad, you deserve everything. Love you forever xx.”