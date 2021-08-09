We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr has revealed he told Prince Harry his 'shallow' sister would 'ruin his life' in the new Big Brother trailer.

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr has admitted he warned Prince Harry that his ‘shallow’ sister would ‘ruin his life’ in new Big Brother trailer.

Thomas is the half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex and is due to star in the upcoming Australian Big Brother.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry’s ‘scathing’ remark about Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘revealed’ by lip reader.

Meghan Markle‘s brother Thomas Markle Jr has opened up on the time he warned Prince Harry that his ‘shallow’ sister would ‘ruin his life’ as fans are given a sneak peek of the official Big Brother trailer.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to be anxious over what might be said when her half-brother makes an appearance on Australia’s Big Brother VIP show, which starts later this year.

We reported last month that Thomas Markle Jr was set to join Big Brother VIP Australia, and that more Markle family revelations could come to light.

And now his participation in the reality TV series has been confirmed after Big Brother Australia shared a teaser clip from the trailer of the upcoming series.

The clip was captioned, ‘SNEAK PEEK: Get ready! The VIPs are coming! #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7’.

And within the clip, Thomas can be seen stepping out of a limousine as a contestant, with his voice clip revealing, ‘I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.’

‘She’s very shallow,’ he claimed.

He also describes himself as “the biggest brother of them all”. But despite being related to Meghan, he nor sister Samantha were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

And Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, who recently broke his silence following the birth of granddaughter Lilibet Diana, was also absent from the wedding.

As reported, he was forced to pull out after suffering a heart attack, with Prince Charles stepping in to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan and her father’s relationship became strained after Thomas admitted he set up false photographs ahead of the Sussexes wedding.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Thomas Markle Jr has starred on TV to stir emotions in the royal family. In 2019 he starred in a beer advertisement alongside a Meghan Markle look-alike.

The ad showed him trying to steal.

Thomas Markle Jr is starring in Big Brother VIP Australia alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

And Meghan is set for more worry after it was reported a royal biographer landed a six-figure book deal to reveal the ‘truth’ about the Duchess.