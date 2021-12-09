We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

April Pearson, the actress best known for playing Michelle from Skins, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

April, who played Michelle Richardson in E4 teen drama Skins from 2007 to 2008, shared the lovely news that she is expecting on social media, posting a sweet photo of her standing in front of a rainbow.

Explaining that she had previously been forced to cope a miscarriage and that her current pregnancy is considered high risk.

“This is my pregnancy announcement… 🌈 It might not be how I expected, the whole journey to motherhood has been far from it in fact. A miscarriage earlier this year, and now a high risk pregnancy which will need ongoing monitoring, being some of the most terrifying parts of the process so far,” April penned on Instagram for her 280,000 followers.

Revealing that she is 20 weeks pregnant and that special rainbow photo was taken before a vital ultrasound scan, she added, “But here I am last week, 20 weeks pregnant, standing under a rainbow which appeared moments before a very scary scan. My absence from social media has made me so aware of the reliance I have on this wonderful community, and I miss you all very much. I don’t know how documenting the rest of our pregnancy will go, but I do know I want to be here, being unequivocally myself.💙”

Finally, April shared the wonderful news that she is set to be a mum to a baby boy.

“Baby Boy due April 2022,” she wrote.