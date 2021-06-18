We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is taking Piers Morgan's seat as host of Good Morning Britain.

The financial guru often appears across the ITV Daytime shows offering viewers money-saving advice such as how to knock thousands off your council tax bill but starting on Monday, 28th June, he will host GMB with Susanna Reid.

Speaking ahead of making his debut as a co-host on the show, Martin said, “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain. Now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them. While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.”

But before fans get their hopes up of a possible permanent move, Martin has confirmed his stint as co-host will be short-lived because he likes his ‘sleep too much’. He tweeted, ‘Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB I’m excited & honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full time job. I’ve other key commitments, never mind I like m’sleep too much.’

Martin will spend three days as co-host of the show.

Piers, who quit the breakfast show in March when he walked off the set after a row with weatherman Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle, has had various presenters step into his shoes.

So far, the likes of Richard Madeley, Alastair Campbell, Bill Turnbull, and Adil Ray, who sparked more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints after a discussion about ‘ditching vaccinated friends’, have taken over from Piers Morgan on GMB.

Martin will be hoping he gets rid of his ‘trout pout’ before GMB on Monday as he took to Twitter to reveal he’s had his front tooth root removed.

He tweeted, ‘Who needs botox and fillers! All you need do is have the root of your front tooth extracted like I did yesterday and your upper lips swells up to give a fine a trout pout, regardless of anti inflammatories. And no pictures will not be forthcoming. :)’

And before his treatment, Martin Lewis filmed himself biting into a four finger KitKat in his response to a debate on whether Kitkat chunky’s were the better chocolate.

He explained, ‘That’s why I filmed it this morning. After this I’m not allowed to bite of my front teeth for sixth months until the implant is fitted as I’ve a temporary bridge replacing it.’