Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain during debate about Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain following a squabble with his co-star, Alex Beresford on Tuesday morning.

The tense argument broke out after Alex challenged Piers for continuously “trashing” Meghan Markle on the breakfast show.

The pair had been debating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan opened up about being suicidal and being told Archie wouldn’t have a title.

She also claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family made a racist comment about the colour of her son’s skin.

Alex told Piers, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme.”