Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain during debate about Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain following a squabble with his co-star, Alex Beresford on Tuesday morning.
The tense argument broke out after Alex challenged Piers for continuously “trashing” Meghan Markle on the breakfast show.
The pair had been debating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan opened up about being suicidal and being told Archie wouldn’t have a title.
She also claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family made a racist comment about the colour of her son’s skin.
Alex told Piers, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme.”
He added, “Do you know how much courage it takes to speak about racism to call this out? I’ve been in situations where I haven’t called out every bit of racism that has happened to me… you’re worried about a backlash.
“There will be people who will treat Harry and Meghan differently because they have spoken out. We’ve got to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.”Things got heated as Alex went on to question Piers’ recent comments on the interview.Piers has faced heat from the public after claiming that Meghan’s reports of her mental health struggles were untrue and expressing fury over how she and Harry spoke about the Royal Family.”Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” he said live on air after watching the interview.
Alex said, “I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one before she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since then? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her.”
Alex’s comment evidently struck a nerve, as Piers suddenly stood up and walked off set, saying, “I’m done with this, sorry.”
As Piers disappeared behind the scenes, Alex continued the exchange saying, “You know what, that’s pathetic… This is diabolical behaviour. I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen. [Yesterday’s episode] was incredibly hard to watch.”
Viewers have reacted to the situation, with one writing, ‘Piers Morgan who thinks Meghan and Harry should put up with what the media are saying about them running away because he doesn’t like what the media was saying about him.’
While another commenter added, ‘Men like Piers Morgan can’t handle criticism. His colleague made one comment about his behaviour and he flew off the handle. But he expects Meghan Markle to take his relentless bullying on the chin and without complaint.’