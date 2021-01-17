Myleene Klass reveals she suffered a miscarriage while hosting radio show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Myleene Klass has revealed she suffered a miscarriage while hosting her radio show.

The musician and Dancing on Ice star revealed her heartbreaking loss in an interview with You Magazine, where she spoke candidly about her experience of having four miscarriages before giving birth to her ‘rainbow baby‘, Apollo.

She said of her third one, which only her close friends knew of at the time, “I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere. I didn’t know what to do. I had one hour left of my show.

“I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: ‘Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.’ She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links.’ She just kept going, with Lauren’s support. ‘I would go out, sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak. I don’t know what else I would have done. I was on air.”

The interview follows Myleene’s Instagram post for Baby Loss Awareness Week last year where she wrote, ‘I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky. I know after my own MC’s [miscarriages] how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul.’

She also credited Chrissy Teigen for giving her the courage to write down her experiences, as the star had written about her own tragic miscarriage online last year.

Myleene suffered her first miscarriage 10 weeks into the pregnancy while on holiday with partner Simon Motson. The second time was a missed miscarriage and the fourth, before giving birth to her youngest child Apollo, happened while she was in the bathroom.

The openness in the interview is astonishing, remarks interviewer Cole Moreton, but it’s not just to help other women as Myleene has bravely done in the past. She said, “If Sally from Scarborough benefits from it then that’s amazing, but actually I’ve got two girls to raise that need their mum to be as ballsy as she thinks she is.”