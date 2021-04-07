We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadine Coyle left Great British Bake Off viewers emotional as she opened up about Sarah Harding's cancer battle during last night's episode.

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle appeared on episode five of the The Great Stand up to Cancer Bake Off last night.

Nadine delighted fans with her baking fails but also left many viewers very emotional when she talked about her friend and bandmate, Sarah Harding, who is currently battling breast cancer.

Sarah Harding announced her breast cancer diagnosis to fans in 2020 and has undergone chemotherapy and a mastectomy after the cancer spread.

She later opened up about her battle with cancer on social media and previously revealed she didn’t think she would see another Christmas.

Sarah recently shared some positive news with fans, explaining that her cancer had shrunk after treatment but said she didn’t know what this would mean for her, admitting that “every little victory feels momentous”.

Fans were left touched as Nadine opened up to Matt Lucas during the episode, talking with presenter Matt Lucas about how cancer had impacted her own life and appealing for people to donate so that research can improve.

“I have a very close friend who is suffering from cancer at the minute,” Nadine told Matt.

Though she didn’t name Sarah, fans were convinced she was talking about her.

She appeared visibly emotional as Matt replied, ‘It’s good to raise money and awareness.’

“Absolutely, because it’s terrifying. You look at the statistics, the more research there is and the more money and funding there is to do that, the better people’s odds are. You never know when the next big breakthrough is going to happen,” Nadine replied.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their sadness over the touching moment in the tent.

Video of the Week

One wrote, ‘Nadine Coyle doing Bake Off for Sarah Harding is making me tear up.’



Another penned, ‘Nadine Coyle talking about Sarah Harding was heartbreaking 🙁 You could see how upset she was.’

A third commented, ‘How poignant that Nadine Coyle did this for Stand Up to cancer and her bandmate and friend Sarah Harding is now terminal with it? #GBBO #SU2C’