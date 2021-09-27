We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Natasha Hamilton, star of Atomic Kitten, has married her fiancé Charles Gray in a gorgeous Italian ceremony.

The mother-of-four announced the news to her Instagram followers alongside a stunning snapshot of herself and her new husband Charles.

It had been a long engagement for the couple, with Charles popping the question five years prior.

Natasha posted a photo of herself and Charles at Lake Camo alongside the caption, “Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end ❤️”

Natasha also posed alongside her bandmates Liz McClaron and Jenny Frost on her big day, revealing the entire length of her gorgeous gown.

The dream gown had a long tulle skirt paired with elegant embroidered flowers.

Charles wore a fine blue suit for the ceremony and was beaming in the photos that were shared online.

After dating for a year, Natasha and Charles decided to get engaged in 2016. They had a brief breakup, with Natasha unfollowing her on-again, off-again boyfriend on social media, before reuniting permanently.

Posting about the break-up at the time she said, “Don’t feel sad over someone who gave up on you, feel sorry for them because they gave up on someone who would never have given up on them.”

Following their reconciliation Natasha shared a snap of herself in bed with Charles with the message, “love conquers all” in Latin.

In a clip posted on her Instagram page, Natasha was seen arriving for the wedding ceremony on a speedboat with her bridesmaids.

The exciting insight drew a lot of attention from her celebrity friends and followers with Liz McClarnon writing, “Lots of happy tears, amazing views and laughing! Thank you you gorgeous couple! 🥰 You looked completely stunning my darlin! Love you xx”

Drag sensation Morgan McMichael’s added, “What a beautiful couple, I don’t think I have seen a more stunning bride … you look breathtaking.”