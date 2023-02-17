Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton is pregnant with her fifth child as she announces 'miracle baby'

Natasha Hamilton from 90s band Atomic Kitten is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her fifth child - as she confirms first baby with husband Charles Gay.

The pop-star, who rose to fame as one third of Atomic Kitten, married Charles in a stunning Lake Como ceremony (opens in new tab) back in 2021 and despite being a mum of four, it will be her first child with husband Charles.

Natasha already has sons Josh, 20, with Fran Cosgrave, Harry, 17, with Gavin Hatcher, Alfie, 12, with Riad Erraji and daugher Ella, eight, with ex Ritchie Neville (opens in new tab).

And in sharing her 'miracle' baby news with fans on Instagram, Natasha wrote, "7 years of loving you. 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx"

Natasha previously spoke of having children with Charles (opens in new tab) back in 2017, she said, "It's something we would both like in the future', she told the publication. But not until we're married. We have a lot to sort out before we can consider having a baby."

And now their dreams are a reality.

Natasha shared a video and photo montage with her followers from the moment they found out that she was pregnant via a test to going for the baby scan (opens in new tab), and sharing her noodle and pickled onion cravings along the pregnancy journey.

And both family, friends and fans have welcomed the news with delight. Natasha's mum wrote, "I can’t stop crying that’s so beautiful love you both soooo much and so happy for you both can’t wait for September xxx"

To which Natasha replied, "love you too mum!! Exciting times"

Natasha's sister put, "Oh I’m sobbing so much love and happiness right now for you all xxxx I love you sis xxxx"

Former bandmate Jenny Frost (opens in new tab) put, "Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all ….& such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love, love you xxxx"

And fans added, "Omg that’s bloody awesome! Huge congratulations to you both ! Liking the baby cravings ! Pickles onions and pot noodles!! Lol xx"

Charles shared the news to his own Instagram followers and captioned it, "Our little miracle baby! Dreams do come true ❤️ Baby is due Sept.. Words can't describe how we feel Xx"

Who is Natasha Hamilton's husband?

Natasha Hamilton's husband is fashion businessman Charles Gay - who is the director of ES-AN ATLAS BRANDS and CEO and Founder of LDN Global Group. He is said to get on brilliantly with Natasha's four children, often sharing family snaps to his social media.

Natasha, who joined Atomic Kitten at the age of 16, previously opened up on suffering a 'full mental breakdown' after the birth of her fourth child.

Mindkite Podcast, she said, "I was married for seven years, got divorced, lost the plot a little bit, went through some mental health ups and downs, and then I had my daughter in 2014."

Natasha appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.