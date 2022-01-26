We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicky Hilton has confirmed she is expecting her third child with her husband James Rothschild.

The socialite is sister to Paris Hilton, who is undergoing IVF to have twins with partner Carter Reum, and will be adding to her own family after sharing her happy news.

The author and shoe designer is already mum to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, aged five, and Theodora ‘Teddy’ Marilyn, aged four, and she confirmed to People that she was pregnant with her third child and is due to give birth this summer.

While her representative confirmed Nicky Hilton is pregnant, the sex of the baby is still unknown.