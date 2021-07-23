We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield has recorded a hilarious special message for Holly Willoughby, joking he’s “devastated” after she announced her new project with “another man”.

The ITV daytime stars have co-hosted This Morning for the past 11 years and have become firm friends throughout their time together. Their witty back-and-forth and warmth have made the presenting duo amongst the most popular on our screens today. Many fans will likely be missing them, as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford return to This Morning for five weeks whilst Phillip and Holly take a much-deserved break.

Though Holly might not be entertaining This Morning viewers again until September, she’s been busy. Just this week, the star revealed exciting new details about a new BBC project she’s working on – and it doesn’t involve Phillip!

Instead, Holly will be teaming up with The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh for their new BBC One show – Take Off with Bradley & Holly.

The pair have already tested the waters as they previously hosted a one-off Take Off special. This saw the audience competing to win a trip of a lifetime to Lapland and the new series will see even more amazing trips up for grabs.

And whilst it certainly sounds like fun, the lead-up to the show airing tomorrow has been made all the more exciting as Phillip shared his hilarious reaction to Holly’s announcement.

During an appearance on the One Show this week to promote Take Off, Holly was shown a surprise recorded video message from her close friend and co-host.

In it, Phillip joked that he was “devastated” to be left for “another man”, as he pretended to be upset by the news.

“Wow, that happened quickly,” he began, seemingly serious as he addressed Holly. “Wake up for the summer and the next thing I know is…you’re with another man.”

He then continued with the humorous break-up style message, “OK, OK, it’s fine. I’m obviously devastated, but I want the dog and the CD collection.”

Phillip was previously tipped to replace Bradley Walsh on The Chase, though this has not come to pass. However, his funny response to news that Bradley is working with Holly certainly had her laughing.

“I’d love to say I’ve traded him in for a younger model, but that’s not the case with Bradley Walsh,” she replied.

After so many years working together, their teasing is a large part of why so many viewers enjoy watching them host together. Though fans will soon be getting to enjoy seeing Holly and Bradley join forces, whilst we await the reunion of Holly and Phillip on This Morning later this year.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly premieres on BBC One on July 24, at 6pm and will also be available after on BBC iPlayer.