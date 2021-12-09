We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Carrie Symonds.

The UK leader, who is currently caught up in Christmas party allegations during the lockdown last year amid tightening covid rules in the coming days, has become a father again – after welcoming his second child with wife Carrie.

Boris already has a son called Wilfred, who was born in April last year, and five children from previous relationships – son Theodore, 22, Stephanie, Lara, Milo, 26, and Cassia, 24.

Boris and Carrie tied the knot in secret last year and they announced they were expecting their second child back in August, following a miscarriage.

In confirming the news that Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds had welcomed a baby girl, in a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Mail Online has reported that the couple walked into hospital at about 7.40am this morning – around two hours after police officers secured the site ahead of their arrival.

A masked Mrs Johnson, 33, was accompanied into a side entrance by a bodyguard carrying an overnight bag. it is not yet known what the couple has decided to name their newborn daughter.

Carrie’s first child Wilfred was named after Mr Johnson’s grandfather, Lawrie after Mrs Johnson’s grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Mr Johnson’s life during his Covid battle.

At the time, she wrote in her Instagram post announcing Wilfred’s birth: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.