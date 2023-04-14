Queer Eye’s Tan France expecting second baby with husband Rob as they tell fans they're 'over the moon'

Queer Eye's Tan France is expecting his second baby with husband Rob via surrogate (opens in new tab), telling fans he is 'over the moon'.

The TV personality rose to fame on Netflix reality show Queer Eye, a show based on a team of gay professionals who give lifestyle and fashion makeovers to guests. He currently lives in Salt lake City, Utah with his husband Rob France who works as a pediatric nurse and illustrator.

The couple, who married in 2007 in both London and then New York, welcomed their first child (opens in new tab), son Ismail, now aged two, in August 2021, after announcing the surrogate pregnancy (opens in new tab) in April that year.

And now they are adding to their family. Tan shared the news on his Instagram after making the revelation on Bobbie, Milk Drunk: The Podcast.

In the clip he announced, "We're expecting our second baby. Yes we care over the moon. We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple, and so, yeah, we are due (opens in new tab) not so long from now."

Tan captioned the interview clip, "Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today— we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!



"Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate."

His post added, "I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices. You can listen to the full interview with Bobbie on Milk Drunk: The Podcast. Link in bio to listen to the full episode."

Fans have been reacting to the news. One fan wrote, "Congrats! Another beautiful dapper little Angel"

Another fan put, "Beautiful . Such big big congratulations"

While a third fan added, "Congratulations another little one. So exciting."

And as fourth excitedly wanted to know, "OMGGG IS IT A SISTER OR A BROTHERR"

But the baby's gender (opens in new tab) has not yet been revealed nor has the baby name (opens in new tab) choices.

Congratulations!