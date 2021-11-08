We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev have welcomed their second daughter.

Countdown star Rachel, who has had fans wondering when she was due to give birth and who will replace her on Countdown for months, took to social media today to confirm the birth of her baby girl, sharing gorgeous photos of the newborn.

Revealing that the tiny tot made her arrival more than two weeks after she was due, Rachel posted special snaps of Pasha and their first-born daughter Maven with the new addition to the family.

Confirming the unique baby name she and Pasha have chosen and confirming she was born on Bonfire Night, Rachel wrote, “Pasha’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!”

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign. 😆💕,” the mathematics pro, who recently opened up on her secret miscarriage, continued.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well,” Rachel then penned, giving fans an insight into her birthing plan.

Rachel’s hundreds of thousands of followers couldn’t help but gush over the super sweet photos of Noa, who can be seen with a huge smile on her face while being held in the air by her proud dad.

Another shot shows little Maven poking her tongue out while posing for a photo with her new little sister.

“Congratulations Noa is gorgeous,” one wrote.

“Aww congrats! Welcome to the world baby Noa ❤️,” added another.

“Congrats to you both on Noas safe arrival, 2 weeks late. ❤️,” a third continued.

Last month Rachel shared a comparison photo of her blossoming bumps at 40 weeks pregnant, one taken when she was pregnant with Maven and the second, with Noa.

“Bump no 1 vs bump no 2 just past 40 weeks!

“My midwife has ordered me to watch only happy/relaxing things now, no adrenaline/drama/stress – can someone let United know today please 😆 #9months #manchesterunited,” she joked.