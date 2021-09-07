We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Rachel Riley's baby due and who will replace her on Countdown? Here's all you need to know before she heads off on maternity leave.

Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley is pregnant with her second child and fans have noticed that it can’t be long until she welcomes her little one.

The TV star is expecting her second child with her Strictly professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev. The couple are already parents to Maven Aria, who is nearly two.

The couple married in Las Vegas in June 2019 – a month after announcing her first pregnancy and Rachel previously admitted the stress from online trolls actually stopped her baby from moving in the womb.

But if you’re wondering when the star is due to give birth to baby number two we can tell you all you need to know…

When is Rachel Riley’s baby due?

Rachel Riley’s second baby is due in October. The Countdown co-host announced her pregnancy news back in April. But it was actually Pasha who revealed the month that the baby is due to be born. He told OK! “We wanted baby number two. So, we’re looking forward to welcoming them into this world, sometime in October.”

October is a very exciting month for Rachel as not only is she expecting her second child to arrive, but she is also releasing a new maths book called At Sixes and Sevens. She admitted she wasn’t sure which would arrive first – the book or the baby.

In sharing the snaps of her bump, she captioned it, ‘When, at the end of a successful photo shoot for the cover of my new maths book #atsixesandsevens, the fabulous @rayburmiston asked if I wanted a quick bump shot the answer was hell yeah! 5 minutes extra and pics to treasure forever – thanks Ray 😍 Not sure which will be out first between the book and the baby but the book’s release date is 28th October and both are cooking nicely ☺️👶🏼📚’

Who will replace Rachel Riley on Countdown?

Rachel Riley continues to co-host the show up until she goes off on maternity leave but her replacement has not yet been revealed.

She just celebrated reaching the 3,000 episode milestone and was surprised with a little visitor on set – her daughter Maven Aria, aged one, was brought into the studio with her husband Pasha.

She captioned the snaps, ‘Hit the mega milestone of 3,000 Countdown shows today and was surprised by these gorgeous special guests presenting me with flowers 🥰💐 One of them was less than happy when it was time to go 😆 Thanks Countdown family, loved it! ❤️ And a little shout out to the other @rachelrileyuk for Mave’s gorgeous dress, Daddy did well getting her ready for her close up! ☺️ #gifted #anniversary #countdown #3000andcounting’

However, the number-crunching star is set to be replaced on Friday 10th September by Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE for a ‘Black to Front’ TV special of Countdown.

Dr. Imafidon tweeted, ‘The #Countdown to Friday’s #BlackToFront special is on! I’m filling the shoes of @RachelRileyRR (& @carolvorders) alongside Sir Trevor McDonald, @lemnsissay and @TVMarv at 2.10pm on @Channel4 *this Friday 10th Sept* #C4Blackandproud’

Rachel tweeted her delight at the choice. She said, ‘Whoop whoop! Perfect person for the job!’

Until her maternity leave comes around, Rachel has been inundated with fans sharing their favourite naughty words, like the one pictured below…

Not long left until Rachel can put up her feet and watch Countdown at home instead.

Countdown airs on Channel 4 at 2.10pm every weekday. It’s also available to stream on All4