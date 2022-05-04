When is Anne Robinson leaving countdown and who will replace her?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Countdown viewers were shocked to learn that host Anne Robinson was quitting show just one year after taking on the role and many fans are wondering when is Anne Robinson leaving Countdown?

The former Weakest Link host joined the daytime word and number crunching show in 2021 to become the show’s sixth presenter and the first female to take on the role but after 265 episodes Anne, 77, is stepping down.

Her departure comes just weeks after Richard Osman announced he was quitting Pointless as we look at why Anne’s decided it’s time to go…

When is Anne Robinson leaving Countdown?

Anne Robinson has announced that she is leaving Countdown and she will appear in shows until the summer. Countdown airs on weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4 and Anne stars alongside Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

Susie Dent wished her well, she tweeted, “Some Countdown news. Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond.” And Rachel Riley retweeted it in support.

Anne originally took over from previous host Nick Hewer to become the first female host of the show and upon taking her new role she revealed that she had to “adapt” the famous Countdown chair.

“I’ve had to adapt it because I’m much smaller than Nick. There’s a sort of platform up here that you won’t have noticed and then I’m right handed and he was left handed so I don’t have the buzzer any more.

She added, “There’s a hook for my handbag, I only got it yesterday and I’ve been asking for it for weeks.”

Who will replace her?

Channel 4 has not yet announced who will replace Anne Robinson on Countdown but one will be announced in due course. A spokesperson for the broadcaster added, “Quick-witted Anne has been a brilliant host on this iconic show.”

Betfair has released odds on the most likely contenders to replace Anne as host:

Romesh Ranganathan – 2/1

Carol Vorderman – 4/1

Fiona Bruce – 7/1

Jermaine Jenas – 8/1

Paul O’Grady 10/1

Kate Garraway – 10/1

Colin Murray – 11/1

Jeff Stelling – 12/1

Jimmy Carr – 14/1

Dermot O’Leary – 14/1

Dara Ó Briain – 14/1

Rachel Riley – 16/1

Victoria Derbyshire – 16/1

Rochelle Humes – 16/1

Phillip Schofield 20/1

Jon Richardson – 20/1

Ben Shephard – 20/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said, ”Romesh Ranganathan is the 2/1 favourite to take over presenting Countdown from Anne Robinson who’s clock has ticked down on her time on the show. Robinson is 11/1 to swap numbers and letters for snakes and spiders in I’m A Celebrity 2022 and 16/1 to take to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

Carol Vorderman who used to do the numbers on the show has since broken her silence after fans begged her to return to the show. She tweeted, “Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown. You’re very kind & it would be an honour ♥️ but I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world #CountWell #HappyDays”

That’s one down, 16 possibilities to go…

Why is Anne Robinson leaving Countdown?

Anne Robinson is leaving Countdown to spend more time with her family and at home in New York. She issued a lengthy statement to announce her departure and it reads, “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins. I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.”

She added, “In fact the genius of Countdown is that it’s a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week. And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year. But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention.”

Does Anne Robinson have a husband?

Anne Robinson doesn’t currently have a husband but she has been married twice.

She married journalist Charlie Wilson in 1968 after meeting at the Mail where he worked as her boss but married couples weren’t allowed to work together and she was forced to leave the paper. The pair welcomed their first daughter Emma, but the relationship crumbled and saw them divorce in 1973. Charlie fought for custody and he was given full custody later that year.

During this custody battle, Anne struck up a relationship with journalist John Penrose before marrying him in 1980. but they later divorced in 2008 and Anne admitted it was a “hard break-up” at the time.

She has previously admitted she enjoys dating but that Tinder isn’t for her.

Who is Anne Robinson’s daughter?

Anne Robinson’s daughter is Emma Wilson, 51, who became a DJ and also hosted US game show Scaredy Camp on the Nickelodeon network. She graduated from New York University after being raised by her dad from the age of two.

Anne Robinson has previously revealed she was an “unfit mother” after he daughter was taken from her by Social Services. Speaking on Anne Robinson’s Britain, she admitted, “My daughter is the most important person in my life and we love going out and spending time together. Our relationship is good now, but it hasn’t always been that way.

Emma treasures her time with her busy mum, she told the BBC documentary, “She can be very tricky. But I adore her and I know ultimately she would give me anything, and do anything for me.”

