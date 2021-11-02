We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rachel Riley has opened up on suffering a miscarriage between her two pregnancies as she awaits the late arrival of her second child.

The TV presenter, who is expecting her second child with her husband Pasha Kovalev, dropped the miscarriage into conversation during an interview with OK magazine.

Rachel said, “At 35 I’m considered old biologically. I had a miscarriage between the two pregnancies, so you can’t count your chickens. Thankfully, I seem to get pregnant easily which I don’t take for granted.”

The television personality went to talk about how both pregnancies have been ‘plain sailing’, but is suffering from acid reflux during the final stages of her third trimester.

When is Rachel on Countdown baby due?

Rachel and Pasha previously revealed their baby was due sometime in October but as we enter November, Rachel revealed to fans that her baby still hadn’t arrived.

Having hit the 40-week pregnancy mark over a week ago, she and Pasha, 41, are planning for another home birth.

She revealed her second baby is at least ten days overdue. Taking to Twitter to respond to her Countdown colleague Susie Dent’s ‘word of the day’ tweet, the expectant star told her fans on Sunday that her unborn child was expected to arrive around 21st October.

And when the baby still hadn’t arrived at the end of the month, she tweeted a snap of a knitted pumpkin hat as she prepared to spend her first Halloween with her unborn baby and captioned it, ‘So rude when people don’t tell you they can’t make your Halloween party… especially when you go to the effort of getting them their own hat.’

The former Strictly contestant’s first child was two weeks late but arrived via a quick birth, “Our daughter arrived so quickly that the midwives said, “Don’t even try to make it to the hospital this time.”

‘The midwives arrived with just 20 minutes to spare and I gave birth in our bathroom. I was pleading with Pasha to get the baby out – and that’s because I was almost there.

‘But it was only when the doula arrived and said, “Put your hand down there”, that I realised Maven’s head was emerging.’

She joked that she has already put the plastic sheeting down in anticipation of their second child’s arrival.

Rachel announced last month that she was going on maternity leave. She tweeted a farewell snap and captioned the post, ‘Well that’s it from me, I’ve officially finished filming to pop a baby out!’

But fans will still see Rachel on-screen until December as many shows have been pre-recorded.

She explained, ‘You’re stuck with me on screen till December when the totally amazing @notyouraverageami will be keeping the numbers in line till I’m back next year!

‘Hope you have loads of fun Anne-Marie, best of luck lovely!’

How many children does Rachel Riley have?

Rachel Riley already has one child, daughter Maven Aria with her husband Pasha Kovalev. The pair met after competing on Strictly Come Dancing and their relationship was an example of the Strictly Curse, as Rachel split from her husband Jamie Gilbert in November 2019.

She announced she was pregnant with her first child back in May 2019 and in June that year Rachel and Pasha got married in Las Vegas.

Their first child was born later that year.

And in April 2021, Riley announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Rachel previously revealed that the stress from online trolls caused her baby to stop moving in the womb.