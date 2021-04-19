We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby will not be joining Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa.

Rochelle Humes has taken over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning this week, hosting the show alongside Phillip Schofield and leaving fans wondering – where is Holly?

The This Morning show has seen a number of changes in hosts as Holly took two weeks off during the Easter break, with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replacing her and Phillip Schofield.

Even though the pair returned together after the Easter break fans expected Phillip and Holly to return to their roles on the hit ITV daytime show this week, but Holly has revealed she will not be making a comeback.

Phillip will be joined by Rochelle, a former member of The Saturdays, who took over as host when Holly took a job at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Holly announced the news to her 7.1 million followers, teasing that she would be focusing on ‘something else’ this week rather than entertaining the public.

She wrote, ‘Vitamin D, caffeine, and a side order of distraction from Chester. Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all,’ she wrote.

Holly went on to thank Rochelle for filling in for her as her post continued, ‘Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x.‘

The sweet interaction between the coworkers continued as Rochelle commented, ‘Got you ❤️😘‘

Holly, who shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin, included a beautiful shot of her youngest son Chester in the picture that accompanied her announcement, despite the fact that she recently revealed why she doesn’t share pictures of her children on social media.