Holly Willoughby is absent from This Morning this week and it has not gone unnoticed by fans, who have been asking: ‘Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning?’

The TV star has hosted This Morning with Philip Schofield on Monday to Thursdays for the past 11 years, usually only taking breaks during the school holidays when the duo are replaced by hosts like Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary or Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

She and Phil had been off over the Easter holidays, and were due to return to the show this morning now that kids have gone back to school.

Instead, Rochelle Humes was in her place and will remain in her spot on the sofa all week.

This is the third time she’s been mysteriously absent from presenting This Morning in recent months, leaving viewers in the lurch at the last minute.

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram yesterday to let her fans know that she would be away from her iconic This Morning post this week.

She didn’t give too much detail on why she’s taking the week off of her most famous job but hinted that there’s something very exciting going on behind the scenes.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her and son Chester enjoying some Sunday sun in the garden of their West London home, Holly penned, ‘Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester ☀️☕️🐒… working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all….‘

Giving credit to Rochelle for stepping into her shoes for the week, Hol added, ‘Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x‘

Holly was also forced to take time off suddenly earlier this year was because her children were suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, although they later tested negative for the virus.

The TV star took to Instagram to explain.

She said, ‘Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages.. over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID. In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work.

‘Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two aways away from @thismorning. I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them… thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.’

How long is Holly off This Morning for?

Holly and Phil took two weeks off for the Easter holidays and were replaced by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford for the first week.

Eamonn and Ruth only managed a stint of four and a half shows as their Friday broadcast was ended prematurely when the death of Prince Philip was announced.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over for the second week, spending much of the time reporting on the lead up to Prince Philip’s funeral.

Alison faced backlash from fans as she suffered some blunders during discussions about the royal family loss.

She was criticised by fans who were offended by the ‘insensitive’ comments she made about Prince Philip’s death and received negative reviews again when she made an awkward gaffe about Prince William.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

It’s thought that Holly Willoughby will return to host This Morning with Phillip Schofield next week, with Rochelle filling in until Thursday.

Friday’s show will most likely be hosted by Alison and Dermot as usual.